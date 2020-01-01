Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 7600K or Ryzen 7 3700X: what's better?

Intel Core i5 7600K vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Intel Core i5 7600K
Intel Core i5 7600K
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i5 7600K with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3700X and 7600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7600K
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • Has 26 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 2 years and 6 months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i5 7600K – 65 vs 91 Watt
  • Around 11.92 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7600K
1568
Ryzen 7 3700X +206%
4793
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7600K
6735
Ryzen 7 3700X +238%
22742
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7600K
4171
Ryzen 7 3700X +103%
8465

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 7600K and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2017 July 7, 2019
Launch price 243 USD 329 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-7600K -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 4 16
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 256K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 91 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 7600K official page AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel Core i5 7600K?
