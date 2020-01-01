Intel Core i5 7600K vs i3 8100
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i5 7600K against the 3.6 GHz i3 8100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
69
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
16
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
47
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i5 7600K – 65 vs 91 Watt
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 7600K +17%
427
364
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7600K +9%
1568
1434
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 7600K +14%
2534
2227
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7600K +10%
6735
6126
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 7600K +27%
1247
985
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7600K +28%
4171
3254
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|243 USD
|117 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-7600K
|i3-8100
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|256K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7600K official page
|Intel Core i3 8100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1