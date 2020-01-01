Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 7600K or Core i3 8300: what's better?

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i5 7600K against the 3.7 GHz i3 8300. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i3 8300
  • Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i5 7600K – 62 vs 91 Watt
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 7600K +10%
2534
Core i3 8300
2300
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7600K +8%
6735
Core i3 8300
6261
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 7600K +78%
1247
Core i3 8300
701
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7600K +164%
4171
Core i3 8300
1578

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2017 April 3, 2018
Launch price 243 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i5-7600K i3-8300
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 38x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 256K (per core) -
L2 Cache 256K (per core) -
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No -

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 91 W 62 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 7600K official page Intel Core i3 8300 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

