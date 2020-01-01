Intel Core i5 7600K vs i3 8300
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i5 7600K against the 3.7 GHz i3 8300. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
62
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
13
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
57
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
44
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8300
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i5 7600K – 62 vs 91 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
427
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1568
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 7600K +10%
2534
2300
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7600K +8%
6735
6261
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 7600K +78%
1247
701
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7600K +164%
4171
1578
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|April 3, 2018
|Launch price
|243 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-7600K
|i3-8300
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|38x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|-
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|62 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7600K official page
|Intel Core i3 8300 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
