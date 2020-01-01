Intel Core i5 7600K vs i5 10600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i5 7600K with 4-cores against the 4.1 GHz i5 10600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7600K
- Consumes up to 27% less energy than the Core i5 10600K – 91 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600K
- Newer - released 3 years and 4 months later
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
427
Core i5 10600K +17%
500
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1568
Core i5 10600K +127%
3553
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2534
Core i5 10600K +15%
2907
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6735
Core i5 10600K +113%
14376
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1247
Core i5 10600K +5%
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4171
Core i5 10600K +62%
6757
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|243 USD
|262 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-7600K
|i5-10600K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|41x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|256K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7600K official page
|Intel Core i5 10600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel Core i5 7600K
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel Core i5 7600K
- Intel Core i7 6700K or i5 7600K
- Intel Core i5 9600K or i5 7600K
- Intel Core i3 9100F or i5 7600K
- Intel Core i9 10900K or i5 10600K
- Intel Core i7 10700K or i5 10600K
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel Core i5 10600K
- Intel Core i5 10400 or i5 10600K
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT or Intel Core i5 10600K