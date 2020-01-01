Intel Core i5 7600K vs i5 7600
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i5 7600K against the 3.5 GHz i5 7600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
74
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
19
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
50
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7600K
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7600
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i5 7600K – 65 vs 91 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
427
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1568
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 7600K +3%
2534
2461
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7600K +4%
6735
6468
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 7600K +27%
1247
981
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7600K +23%
4171
3392
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|243 USD
|224 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i5-7600K
|i5-7600
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|256K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7600K official page
|Intel Core i5 7600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
