We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i5 7600K against the 3.5 GHz i5 7600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7600 and 7600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7600K
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7600
  • Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i5 7600K – 65 vs 91 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 7600K +3%
2534
Core i5 7600
2461
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7600K +4%
6735
Core i5 7600
6468
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 7600K +27%
1247
Core i5 7600
981
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7600K +23%
4171
Core i5 7600
3392

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 7600K and i5 7600

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2017 January 3, 2017
Launch price 243 USD 224 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake Kaby Lake
Model number i5-7600K i5-7600
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630 Intel HD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 35x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 256K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 91 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 7600K official page Intel Core i5 7600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 7600 or i5 7600K?
