We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4 GHz Intel Core i5 7640X with 4-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600X and 7640X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
  • Has 26 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 2 years and 1 month later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Consumes up to 15% less energy than the Core i5 7640X – 95 vs 112 Watt
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7640X
6543
Ryzen 5 3600X +181%
18392
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7640X
4168
Ryzen 5 3600X +69%
7029

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 7640X and AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 30, 2017 July 7, 2019
Launch price 242 USD 249 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-7640X -
Socket LGA-2066 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 4 12
Base Frequency 4 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 39x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 112 W 95 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 7640X official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel Core i5 7640X?
