Intel Core i5 7640X vs i3 9100F

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 4 GHz Intel Core i5 7640X against the 3.6 GHz i3 9100F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

Advantages of Intel Core i5 7640X
  • Unlocked multiplier
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100F
  • Newer - released 1 year and 11 months later
  • Consumes up to 42% less energy than the Core i5 7640X – 65 vs 112 Watt

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 7640X +14%
1244
Core i3 9100F
1087
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7640X +13%
4168
Core i3 9100F
3673

Specs

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 30, 2017 April 23, 2019
Launch price 242 USD 122 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i5-7640X i3-9100F
Socket LGA-2066 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 4 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 39x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 112 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 7640X official page Intel Core i3 9100F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 9100F or i5 7640X?
