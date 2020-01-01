Intel Core i5 7640X vs i3 9100F
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 4 GHz Intel Core i5 7640X against the 3.6 GHz i3 9100F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7640X
- Unlocked multiplier
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100F
- Newer - released 1 year and 11 months later
- Consumes up to 42% less energy than the Core i5 7640X – 65 vs 112 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1186
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2520
Core i3 9100F +1%
2544
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6543
Core i3 9100F +6%
6942
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 7640X +14%
1244
1087
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7640X +13%
4168
3673
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 30, 2017
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|242 USD
|122 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-7640X
|i3-9100F
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|112 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7640X official page
|Intel Core i3 9100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
