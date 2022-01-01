Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 7640X or Core i5 12600K: what's better?

Intel Core i5 7640X
VS
Intel Core i5 12600K
Intel Core i5 7640X
Intel Core i5 12600K

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.0 GHz Intel Core i5 7640X with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600K with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12600K and 7640X
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7640X
  • Consumes up to 10% less energy than the Core i5 12600K – 112 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
  • Newer - released 4-years and 5-months later
  • Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 53% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1892 vs 1240 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 7640X
2497
Core i5 12600K +60%
3997
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7640X
6638
Core i5 12600K +312%
27326
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 7640X
1250
Core i5 12600K +52%
1900
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7640X
4286
Core i5 12600K +176%
11821
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 7640X and i5 12600K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 30, 2017 October 27, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Kaby Lake Alder Lake-S
Model number i5-7640X i5-12600K
Socket LGA-2066 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 4 10
Threads 4 16
Base Frequency 4.0 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 39x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 9728K (shared)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 112 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1450 MHz
Shading Units - 256
TMUs - 16
ROPs - 8
Execution Units - 32
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 7640X
n/a
Core i5 12600K
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 7640X official page Intel Core i5 12600K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

