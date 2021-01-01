Intel Core i5 8210Y vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8210Y with 2-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8210Y
- Consumes up to 53% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3500U – 7 vs 15 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 2.46 GB/s (7%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 736 vs 660 points
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
314
Ryzen 5 3500U +15%
362
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
608
Ryzen 5 3500U +147%
1500
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1714
Ryzen 5 3500U +16%
1992
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2878
Ryzen 5 3500U +151%
7227
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
671
Ryzen 5 3500U +12%
749
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1459
Ryzen 5 3500U +42%
2077
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 30, 2018
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|281 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Amber Lake-Y
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-8210Y
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1515
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 617
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|7 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|33.3 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8210Y official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|10
|12
