Intel Core i5 8210Y vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U

Intel Core i5 8210Y
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
Intel Core i5 8210Y
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8210Y with 2-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3500U and 8210Y
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8210Y
  • Consumes up to 53% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3500U – 7 vs 15 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 2.46 GB/s (7%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 736 vs 660 points
  • 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8210Y
608
Ryzen 5 3500U +147%
1500
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8210Y
1714
Ryzen 5 3500U +16%
1992
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8210Y
2878
Ryzen 5 3500U +151%
7227
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8210Y
1459
Ryzen 5 3500U +42%
2077

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8210Y and AMD Ryzen 5 3500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 30, 2018 January 6, 2019
Launch price 281 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Amber Lake-Y Zen+
Model number i5-8210Y -
Socket BGA-1515 FP5
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 617 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 1.6 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 16x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 7 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 16 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 33.3 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8210Y official page AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 10 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3500U or Intel Core i5 8210Y?
