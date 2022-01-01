Intel Core i5 8210Y vs Apple M1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8210Y with 2-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
97
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
46
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
94
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
79
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8210Y
- Consumes up to 50% less energy than the Apple M1 – 7 vs 14 Watt
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.6 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
- Has 6 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
- 2.2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1743 vs 792 points
- Around 34.95 GB/s (105%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
850
Apple M1 +79%
1525
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
1591
Apple M1 +391%
7804
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1730
Apple M1 +119%
3788
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2853
Apple M1 +419%
14797
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
795
Apple M1 +120%
1751
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1608
Apple M1 +521%
9984
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|October 30, 2018
|November 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Amber Lake-Y
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Model number
|i5-8210Y
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1515
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 617
|Apple M1 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|2
|8
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|16x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|7 W
|14 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 617
|Apple M1 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1050 MHz
|1278 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|1024
|TMUs
|24
|64
|ROPs
|3
|32
|Execution Units
|24
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-2133
|LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|33.3 GB/s
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8210Y official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|10
|-
