We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8210Y with 2-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 8210Y
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8210Y
  • Consumes up to 50% less energy than the Apple M1 – 7 vs 14 Watt
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.6 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
  • 2.2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1743 vs 792 points
  • Around 34.95 GB/s (105%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8210Y
850
Apple M1 +79%
1525
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8210Y
1591
Apple M1 +391%
7804
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8210Y
1730
Apple M1 +119%
3788
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8210Y
2853
Apple M1 +419%
14797
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8210Y
795
Apple M1 +120%
1751
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8210Y
1608
Apple M1 +521%
9984
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8210Y and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released October 30, 2018 November 20, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Amber Lake-Y Icestorm and Firestorm
Model number i5-8210Y -
Socket BGA-1515 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 617 Apple M1 GPU

Performance

Cores 2 8
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 1.6 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 16x -
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
TDP 7 W 14 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 617 Apple M1 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1050 MHz 1278 MHz
Shading Units 192 1024
TMUs 24 64
ROPs 3 32
Execution Units 24 128
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 8210Y
0.4 TFLOPS
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-2133 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 16 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 33.3 GB/s 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8210Y official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 10 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 or Intel Core i5 8210Y?
