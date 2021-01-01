Intel Core i5 8210Y vs Intel Core i3 1000NG4
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8210Y against the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i3 1000NG4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8210Y
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Intel Core i3 1000NG4 – 7 vs 9 Watt
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.6 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1000NG4
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- Supports up to 32 GB LPDDR4-3733 RAM
- Around 25 GB/s (75%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 60% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1054 vs 660 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
314
355
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8210Y +3%
608
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1714
2044
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2878
4352
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
671
1065
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1459
2080
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 30, 2018
|March 20, 2020
|Launch price
|281 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Amber Lake-Y
|Ice Lake Y
|Model number
|i5-8210Y
|i3-1000NG4
|Socket
|BGA-1515
|BGA-1377
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 617
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|7 W
|9 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-2133
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|33.3 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8210Y official page
|Intel Core i3 1000NG4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|10
|16
