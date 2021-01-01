Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 8210Y or Intel Core i3 1000NG4: what's better?

Intel Core i5 8210Y vs Intel Core i3 1000NG4

Intel Core i5 8210Y
VS
Intel Core i3 1000NG4
Intel Core i5 8210Y
Intel Core i3 1000NG4

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8210Y against the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i3 1000NG4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1000NG4 and 8210Y
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8210Y
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Intel Core i3 1000NG4 – 7 vs 9 Watt
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.6 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1000NG4
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • Supports up to 32 GB LPDDR4-3733 RAM
  • Around 25 GB/s (75%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 60% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1054 vs 660 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8210Y and Intel Core i3 1000NG4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 30, 2018 March 20, 2020
Launch price 281 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Amber Lake-Y Ice Lake Y
Model number i5-8210Y i3-1000NG4
Socket BGA-1515 BGA-1377
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 617 Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 1.6 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 16x 11x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 48K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 7 W 9 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-2133 LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 16 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 33.3 GB/s 58.3 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8210Y official page Intel Core i3 1000NG4 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 10 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i5 8210Y vs Ryzen 5 3500U
2. Core i5 8210Y vs Core i5 8265U
3. Core i5 8210Y vs Core i7 8550U
4. Core i5 8210Y vs Core i5 8279U
5. Intel Core i3 1000NG4 vs Core i5 8250U
6. Intel Core i3 1000NG4 vs Core i5 1030NG7
7. Intel Core i3 1000NG4 vs Core i5 8257U
8. Intel Core i3 1000NG4 vs Core i5 1030G4

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1000NG4 or Intel Core i5 8210Y?
EnglishРусский