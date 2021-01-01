Intel Core i5 8210Y vs i3 1115G4
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8210Y against the 1.7-3.0 GHz i3 1115G4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8210Y
- Consumes up to 75% less energy than the Core i3 1115G4 – 7 vs 28 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
- 95% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1285 vs 660 points
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
314
Core i3 1115G4 +61%
506
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
608
Core i3 1115G4 +60%
973
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1714
Core i3 1115G4 +59%
2719
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2878
Core i3 1115G4 +122%
6385
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
671
Core i3 1115G4 +94%
1301
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1459
Core i3 1115G4 +66%
2419
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 30, 2018
|September 2, 2020
|Launch price
|281 USD
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Amber Lake-Y
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i5-8210Y
|i3-1115G4
|Socket
|BGA-1515
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 617
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|17-30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|7 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|33.3 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8210Y official page
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|10
|16
