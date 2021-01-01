Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 8210Y or Core i3 1115G4: what's better?

Intel Core i5 8210Y vs i3 1115G4

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8210Y against the 1.7-3.0 GHz i3 1115G4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1115G4 and 8210Y
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8210Y
  • Consumes up to 75% less energy than the Core i3 1115G4 – 7 vs 28 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
  • 95% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1285 vs 660 points
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8210Y
1714
Core i3 1115G4 +59%
2719
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8210Y
2878
Core i3 1115G4 +122%
6385
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8210Y
1459
Core i3 1115G4 +66%
2419

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8210Y and i3 1115G4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 30, 2018 September 2, 2020
Launch price 281 USD 281 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Amber Lake-Y Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i5-8210Y i3-1115G4
Socket BGA-1515 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 617 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 1.6 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.6 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 16x 17-30x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 7 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
Memory Size 16 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 33.3 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8210Y official page Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 10 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1115G4 or i5 8210Y?
