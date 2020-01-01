Intel Core i5 8250U vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8250U (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200G (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200G – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Newer - released 2 years and 1 month later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
- Around 6.21 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
353
394
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1223
Ryzen 3 3200G +19%
1456
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1988
Ryzen 3 3200G +13%
2254
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6086
Ryzen 3 3200G +19%
7253
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
834
933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2619
2933
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|September 30, 2019
|Launch price
|297 USD
|99 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-8250U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8250U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U vs Intel Core i5 8250U
- Intel Core i5 8265U vs Intel Core i5 8250U
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U vs Intel Core i5 8250U
- Intel Core i5 1035G4 vs Intel Core i5 8250U
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs Intel Core i5 8250U
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Intel Core i5 1035G4 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Intel Core i3 10110U vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- AMD Ryzen 3 4300G vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G