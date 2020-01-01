Intel Core i5 8250U vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8250U with 4-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.5 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8250U +20%
353
294
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8250U +106%
1223
595
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8250U +4%
1988
1909
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8250U +49%
6086
4094
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8250U +14%
834
734
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8250U +69%
2619
1549
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|297 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-8250U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.5 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8250U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U and Intel Core i5 8250U
- Intel Core i5 8265U and i5 8250U
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U and Intel Core i5 8250U
- Intel Core i5 1035G4 and i5 8250U
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 and i5 8250U
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U and Ryzen 3 3200U
- Intel Core i5 1035G4 and AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 and AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G and Ryzen 3 3200U
- Intel Core i3 1005G1 and AMD Ryzen 3 3200U