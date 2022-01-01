Intel Core i5 8250U vs AMD Ryzen 3 3300U VS Intel Core i5 8250U AMD Ryzen 3 3300U We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8250U against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3300U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 3300U and 8250U Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3300U – 15 vs 35 Watt

Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300U Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later

More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers

3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.5 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8250U and AMD Ryzen 3 3300U

General Vendor Intel AMD Released August 21, 2017 January 6, 2019 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Kaby Lake R Picasso Model number i5-8250U - Socket BGA-1356 FP5 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 620 Radeon Vega 6 Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 8 4 Base Frequency 1.6 GHz 2.1 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.5 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 16x 21x Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Transistors - 4.9 billions Fabrication process 14 nm 12 nm TDP 15 W 12-35 W Max. temperature 100°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 Radeon Vega 6 GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1200 MHz Shading Units 192 384 TMUs 24 24 ROPs 3 8 Execution Units 24 6 TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Core i5 8250U 0.38 TFLOPS Ryzen 3 3300U 0.85 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2400 Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 35.76 GB/s ECC Support No Yes Misc Official site Intel Core i5 8250U official page AMD Ryzen 3 3300U official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 12 12 Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -