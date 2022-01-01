Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 8250U or Ryzen 3 3300U: what's better?

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8250U against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3300U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3300U and 8250U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3300U – 15 vs 35 Watt
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
  • 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.5 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8250U +28%
3105
Ryzen 3 3300U
2435
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8250U +17%
2876
Ryzen 3 3300U
2453
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8250U and AMD Ryzen 3 3300U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 21, 2017 January 6, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Kaby Lake R Picasso
Model number i5-8250U -
Socket BGA-1356 FP5
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 620 Radeon Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 1.6 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 16x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 15 W 12-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 Radeon Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1200 MHz
Shading Units 192 384
TMUs 24 24
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 6
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 8250U
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 3300U
0.85 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8250U official page AMD Ryzen 3 3300U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 12
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3300U or Intel Core i5 8250U?
