Intel Core i5 8250U vs AMD Ryzen 3 5400U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8250U against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5400U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 3 5400U – 15 vs 25 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5400U
- Newer - released 3-years and 5-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 891 vs 801 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
353
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1203
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1923
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5951
Ryzen 3 5400U +105%
12219
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
795
Ryzen 3 5400U +11%
886
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2954
Ryzen 3 5400U +23%
3643
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|January 7, 2021
|Launch price
|297 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i5-8250U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8250U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5400U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1