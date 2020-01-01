Intel Core i5 8250U vs AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8250U against the 2 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.6 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
353
Ryzen 5 2500U +1%
357
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1223
Ryzen 5 2500U +7%
1308
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8250U +6%
1988
1879
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6086
Ryzen 5 2500U +10%
6714
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8250U +6%
834
787
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2619
Ryzen 5 2500U +6%
2789
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|October 26, 2017
|Launch price
|297 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Zen
|Model number
|i5-8250U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8250U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
