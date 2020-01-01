Intel Core i5 8250U vs AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8250U (laptop) against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400G (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3400G – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- Newer - released 1 year and 10 months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
- Around 6.21 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
353
Ryzen 5 3400G +19%
419
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1223
Ryzen 5 3400G +61%
1975
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1988
Ryzen 5 3400G +21%
2396
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6086
Ryzen 5 3400G +56%
9477
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
834
Ryzen 5 3400G +18%
987
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2619
Ryzen 5 3400G +50%
3933
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|297 USD
|149 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-8250U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon RX Vega 11
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8250U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
