Intel Core i5 8250U vs AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8250U against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3550H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3550H – 15 vs 35 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
353
Ryzen 5 3550H +3%
365
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1223
Ryzen 5 3550H +39%
1700
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1988
Ryzen 5 3550H +6%
2106
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6086
Ryzen 5 3550H +35%
8202
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8250U +53%
834
545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8250U +41%
2619
1853
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|297 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-8250U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8250U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3550H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
2 (40%)
3 (60%)
Total votes: 5
Сompetitors
- Core i5 8250U and Core i7 1065G7
- Core i5 8250U and Ryzen 5 4500U
- Core i5 8250U and Core i5 10210U
- Core i5 8250U and Core i7 8550U
- Core i5 8250U and Core i5 1035G1
- Ryzen 5 3550H and Core i7 10750H
- Ryzen 5 3550H and Ryzen 5 3500U
- Ryzen 5 3550H and Ryzen 5 4600H
- Ryzen 5 3550H and Core i5 1035G4
- Ryzen 5 3550H and Core i7 1165G7