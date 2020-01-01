Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 8250U or Ryzen 5 3550H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 8250U vs AMD Ryzen 5 3550H

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8250U against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3550H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences

Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3550H – 15 vs 35 Watt
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
  • Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8250U
1223
Ryzen 5 3550H +39%
1700
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8250U
6086
Ryzen 5 3550H +35%
8202
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8250U +41%
2619
Ryzen 5 3550H
1853

Specs

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 21, 2017 January 6, 2019
Launch price 297 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Kaby Lake R Zen+
Model number i5-8250U -
Socket BGA-1356 FP5
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.6 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 16x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 15 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3550H or Intel Core i5 8250U?
