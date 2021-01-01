Intel Core i5 8250U vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8250U with 4-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
- Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600HS – 15 vs 54 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
- Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Around 30.77 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
- 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1106 vs 885 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
909
Ryzen 5 4600HS +28%
1164
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3113
Ryzen 5 4600HS +191%
9059
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1971
Ryzen 5 4600HS +27%
2511
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5971
Ryzen 5 4600HS +147%
14738
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
899
Ryzen 5 4600HS +25%
1124
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2953
Ryzen 5 4600HS +81%
5343
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|January 7, 2020
|Launch price
|297 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-8250U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|384
|TMUs
|24
|24
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8250U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
