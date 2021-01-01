Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 8250U or Ryzen 5 4600HS: what's better?

Intel Core i5 8250U vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS

Intel Core i5 8250U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
Intel Core i5 8250U
AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8250U with 4-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600HS and 8250U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
  • Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600HS – 15 vs 54 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
  • Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Around 30.77 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
  • 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1106 vs 885 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8250U
3113
Ryzen 5 4600HS +191%
9059
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8250U
1971
Ryzen 5 4600HS +27%
2511
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8250U
5971
Ryzen 5 4600HS +147%
14738
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8250U
2953
Ryzen 5 4600HS +81%
5343

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8250U and AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 21, 2017 January 7, 2020
Launch price 297 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Kaby Lake R Zen 2
Model number i5-8250U -
Socket BGA-1356 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 620 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 1.6 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.4 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 16x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 192 384
TMUs 24 24
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 8250U
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 4600HS
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8250U official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 8250U and i7 1065G7
2. Intel Core i5 8250U and AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
3. Intel Core i5 8250U and i5 8265U
4. Intel Core i5 8250U and AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
5. Intel Core i5 8250U and i5 1035G4
6. AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS and Ryzen 5 3600
7. AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS and Ryzen 7 4800HS
8. AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS and Ryzen 5 4500U
9. AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS and Intel Core i5 10300H
10. AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS and Ryzen 7 4700U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS or Intel Core i5 8250U?
EnglishРусский