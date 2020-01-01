Intel Core i5 8250U vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8250U with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
- Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 30.77 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
353
Ryzen 5 4600U +35%
477
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1223
Ryzen 5 4600U +117%
2648
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1988
Ryzen 5 4600U +26%
2497
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6086
Ryzen 5 4600U +139%
14575
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
834
Ryzen 5 4600U +31%
1094
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2619
Ryzen 5 4600U +105%
5370
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|297 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-8250U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8250U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Ryzen 5 3500U vs Core i5 8250U
- Core i5 8265U vs Core i5 8250U
- Ryzen 7 4700U vs Core i5 8250U
- Core i5 1035G4 vs Core i5 8250U
- Core i7 1165G7 vs Core i5 8250U
- Core i7 1065G7 vs Ryzen 5 4600U
- Ryzen 5 4600H vs Ryzen 5 4600U
- Ryzen 7 4700U vs Ryzen 5 4600U
- Core i5 1035G7 vs Ryzen 5 4600U
- Core i7 1165G7 vs Ryzen 5 4600U