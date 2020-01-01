Intel Core i5 8250U vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8250U against the 2.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700U
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
347
Ryzen 7 2700U +4%
362
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1202
Ryzen 7 2700U +18%
1421
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8250U +16%
1949
1686
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6014
Ryzen 7 2700U +9%
6581
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8250U +16%
815
702
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8250U +15%
2583
2240
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|October 26, 2017
|Launch price
|297 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Zen
|Model number
|i5-8250U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|22x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8250U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
