Intel Core i5 8250U vs AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8250U against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3750H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3750H – 15 vs 35 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
347
346
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1202
Ryzen 7 3750H +47%
1765
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1949
Ryzen 7 3750H +9%
2124
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6014
Ryzen 7 3750H +39%
8330
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
815
Ryzen 7 3750H +2%
829
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2583
Ryzen 7 3750H +32%
3406
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|297 USD
|1100 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-8250U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon RX Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8250U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
