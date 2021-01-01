Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 8250U or Ryzen 7 5700U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8250U with 4-cores against the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700U and 8250U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
  • Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Around 30.77 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1150 vs 864 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8250U
2641
Ryzen 7 5700U +121%
5826

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8250U and AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 21, 2017 January 12, 2020
Launch price 297 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Kaby Lake R Zen 2
Model number i5-8250U -
Socket BGA-1356 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 1.6 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.4 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 16x 18x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8250U official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

