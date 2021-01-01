Intel Core i5 8250U vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8250U with 4-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
- Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800H – 15 vs 54 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
- Newer - released 3-years and 5-months later
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Around 30.77 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 70% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1468 vs 864 points
- 29% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
356
Ryzen 7 5800H +58%
563
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1240
Ryzen 7 5800H +283%
4744
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1959
Ryzen 7 5800H +60%
3126
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6090
Ryzen 7 5800H +264%
22191
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
864
Ryzen 7 5800H +72%
1488
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2641
Ryzen 7 5800H +205%
8058
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|297 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i5-8250U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|32x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8250U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
