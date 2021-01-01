Intel Core i5 8250U vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8250U with 4-cores against the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
- Newer - released 3-years and 5-months later
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Around 30.77 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 62% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1408 vs 867 points
- 29% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
899
Ryzen 7 5800U +56%
1400
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3090
Ryzen 7 5800U +186%
8832
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1941
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5942
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
851
Ryzen 7 5800U +64%
1393
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2678
Ryzen 7 5800U +158%
6910
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|297 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i5-8250U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|19x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|512
|TMUs
|24
|32
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8250U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
