Intel Core i5 8250U vs AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
We compared two CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8250U (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
- Consumes up to 86% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5950X – 15 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Has 58 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 3-years and 2-months later
- Has 12 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- 2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1693 vs 864 points
- 44% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
- Around 10.18 GB/s (27%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
356
Ryzen 9 5950X +76%
626
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1240
Ryzen 9 5950X +729%
10276
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1959
Ryzen 9 5950X +80%
3519
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6090
Ryzen 9 5950X +665%
46573
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
864
Ryzen 9 5950X +99%
1722
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2641
Ryzen 9 5950X +551%
17204
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|297 USD
|799 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i5-8250U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|16
|Threads
|8
|32
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8250U official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1