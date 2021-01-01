Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 8250U or Ryzen 9 5950X: what's better?

Intel Core i5 8250U vs AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

Intel Core i5 8250U
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
Intel Core i5 8250U
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

We compared two CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8250U (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5950X and 8250U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
  • Consumes up to 86% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5950X – 15 vs 105 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
  • Has 58 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 3-years and 2-months later
  • Has 12 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1693 vs 864 points
  • 44% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
  • Around 10.18 GB/s (27%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8250U
1240
Ryzen 9 5950X +729%
10276
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8250U
1959
Ryzen 9 5950X +80%
3519
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8250U
6090
Ryzen 9 5950X +665%
46573
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8250U
2641
Ryzen 9 5950X +551%
17204

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8250U and AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 21, 2017 October 8, 2020
Launch price 297 USD 799 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake R Zen 3
Model number i5-8250U -
Socket BGA-1356 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 No

Performance

Cores 4 16
Threads 8 32
Base Frequency 1.6 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.4 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 16x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 32 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8250U official page AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X or Intel Core i5 8250U?
