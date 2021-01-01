Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 8250U or Apple M1: what's better?

Intel Core i5 8250U vs Apple M1

Intel Core i5 8250U
VS
Apple M1
Intel Core i5 8250U
Apple M1

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8250U with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 8250U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Newer - released 3-years and 3-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1735 vs 864 points
  • Around 30.75 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Consumes up to 7% less energy than the Core i5 8250U – 14 vs 15 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8250U
356
Apple M1 +16%
412
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8250U
1240
Apple M1 +72%
2137
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8250U
1959
Apple M1 +92%
3768
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8250U
6090
Apple M1 +151%
15279
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8250U
864
Apple M1 +104%
1761
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8250U
2641
Apple M1 +189%
7634

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8250U and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released August 21, 2017 November 20, 2020
Launch price 297 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Kaby Lake R Icestorm and Firestorm
Model number i5-8250U -
Socket BGA-1356 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Apple M1 GPU

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.6 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 16x 0x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 320K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
TDP 15 W 14 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8250U official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 -
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U or Intel Core i5 8250U
2. Intel Core i7 1165G7 or Intel Core i5 8250U
3. Intel Core i5 10210U or Intel Core i5 8250U
4. Intel Core i7 8550U or Intel Core i5 8250U
5. Intel Core i5 1035G1 or Intel Core i5 8250U
6. Intel Core i7 1065G7 or Apple M1
7. Intel Core i5 10300H or Apple M1
8. Intel Core i5 1135G7 or Apple M1
9. Intel Core i9 9980HK or Apple M1
10. AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or Apple M1

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 or Intel Core i5 8250U?
EnglishРусский