Intel Core i5 8250U vs Apple M1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8250U with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
90
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
34
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
98
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
71
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
- Newer - released 3-years and 3-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1735 vs 864 points
- Around 30.75 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Consumes up to 7% less energy than the Core i5 8250U – 14 vs 15 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
356
Apple M1 +16%
412
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1240
Apple M1 +72%
2137
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1959
Apple M1 +92%
3768
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6090
Apple M1 +151%
15279
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
864
Apple M1 +104%
1761
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2641
Apple M1 +189%
7634
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|November 20, 2020
|Launch price
|297 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Model number
|i5-8250U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Apple M1 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|16x
|0x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|320K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|14 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8250U official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
