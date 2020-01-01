Intel Core i5 8250U vs Intel Core i3 1000NG4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8250U with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i3 1000NG4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1000NG4
- Newer - released 2 years and 7 months later
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Core i5 8250U – 9 vs 15 Watt
- Around 20.8 GB/s (55%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
353
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8250U +107%
1223
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1988
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8250U +40%
6086
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
834
1046
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8250U +33%
2619
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|March 20, 2020
|Launch price
|297 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Ice Lake Y
|Model number
|i5-8250U
|i3-1000NG4
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1377
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|9 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8250U official page
|Intel Core i3 1000NG4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
