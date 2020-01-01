Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 8250U or Core i3 10100T: what's better?

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8250U against the 3 GHz i3 10100T. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i3 10100T – 15 vs 35 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100T
  • Newer - released 2 years and 8 months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
  • Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8250U
1223
Core i3 10100T +62%
1980
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8250U
2619
Core i3 10100T +35%
3537

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 21, 2017 April 30, 2020
Launch price 297 USD 122 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Kaby Lake R Comet Lake
Model number i5-8250U i3-10100T
Socket BGA-1356 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.6 GHz 3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 16x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 32 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8250U official page Intel Core i3 10100T official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

