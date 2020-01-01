Intel Core i5 8250U vs i3 10100T
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8250U against the 3 GHz i3 10100T. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i3 10100T – 15 vs 35 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100T
- Newer - released 2 years and 8 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8250U +77%
353
200
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1223
Core i3 10100T +62%
1980
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1988
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6086
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
834
Core i3 10100T +24%
1035
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2619
Core i3 10100T +35%
3537
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|April 30, 2020
|Launch price
|297 USD
|122 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-8250U
|i3-10100T
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|16x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8250U official page
|Intel Core i3 10100T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
