Intel Core i5 8250U vs i3 10110U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8250U with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz i3 10110U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10110U
- Newer - released 2 years later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
- Around 4.16 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
353
Core i3 10110U +14%
404
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8250U +60%
1223
765
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1988
Core i3 10110U +19%
2367
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8250U +49%
6086
4076
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
834
Core i3 10110U +6%
884
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8250U +48%
2619
1773
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|August 21, 2019
|Launch price
|297 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-8250U
|i3-10110U
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|16x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8250U official page
|Intel Core i3 10110U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
