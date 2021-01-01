Intel Core i5 8250U vs i3 1125G4
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8250U against the 0.9-2.0 GHz i3 1125G4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 1125G4 – 15 vs 28 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1125G4
- Newer - released 3-years later
- Supports up to 64 GB LPDDR4x-3733 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1100 vs 801 points
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.5 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
353
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1203
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1923
Core i3 1125G4 +33%
2551
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5951
Core i3 1125G4 +72%
10258
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
795
Core i3 1125G4 +37%
1088
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2954
Core i3 1125G4 +31%
3867
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|September 1, 2020
|Launch price
|297 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|i5-8250U
|i3-1125G4
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|0.9-2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|2 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|LPDDR4x-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8250U official page
|Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
