We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8250U against the 0.9-2.0 GHz i3 1125G4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1125G4 and 8250U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 1125G4 – 15 vs 28 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1125G4
  • Newer - released 3-years later
  • Supports up to 64 GB LPDDR4x-3733 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1100 vs 801 points
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.5 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8250U
1923
Core i3 1125G4 +33%
2551
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8250U
5951
Core i3 1125G4 +72%
10258
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8250U
2954
Core i3 1125G4 +31%
3867

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8250U and i3 1125G4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 21, 2017 September 1, 2020
Launch price 297 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Kaby Lake R Tiger Lake UP4
Model number i5-8250U i3-1125G4
Socket BGA-1356 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.6 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 16x -
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 2 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 LPDDR4x-3733
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8250U official page Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1125G4 or i5 8250U?
