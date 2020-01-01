Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 8250U or Core i3 5005U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 8250U vs i3 5005U

Intel Core i5 8250U
Intel Core i5 8250U
VS
Intel Core i3 5005U
Intel Core i3 5005U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8250U with 4-cores against the 2 GHz i3 5005U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5005U and 8250U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • Newer - released 2 years and 8 months later
  • Around 11.9 GB/s (46%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8250U +68%
1988
Core i3 5005U
1184
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8250U +193%
6086
Core i3 5005U
2075
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8250U +149%
2619
Core i3 5005U
1053

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8250U and i3 5005U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 21, 2017 January 5, 2015
Launch price 297 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Kaby Lake R Broadwell
Model number i5-8250U i3-5005U
Socket BGA-1356 BGA-1168
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel HD Graphics 5500

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 1.6 GHz 2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.4 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 16x 20x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 5 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 3MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
Memory Size 32 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 25.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8250U official page Intel Core i3 5005U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 5005U or i5 8250U?
