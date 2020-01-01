Intel Core i5 8250U vs i3 6100
We compared two CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8250U (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz i3 6100 (desktop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
68
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
10
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
45
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
44
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
- Consumes up to 71% less energy than the Core i3 6100 – 15 vs 51 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 2 years later
- Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 6100
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
353
Core i3 6100 +5%
371
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8250U +31%
1223
933
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1988
Core i3 6100 +15%
2280
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8250U +45%
6086
4205
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
834
Core i3 6100 +12%
937
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8250U +24%
2619
2106
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|September 1, 2015
|Launch price
|297 USD
|117 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Skylake
|Model number
|i5-8250U
|i3-6100
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|51 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8250U official page
|Intel Core i3 6100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
