Intel Core i5 8250U vs i3 7020U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8250U with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz i3 7020U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7020U
- Newer - released 7 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
353
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1223
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8250U +48%
1988
1346
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8250U +134%
6086
2603
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8250U +47%
834
568
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8250U +95%
2619
1343
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|April 1, 2018
|Launch price
|297 USD
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i5-8250U
|i3-7020U
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel HD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|16x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8250U official page
|Intel Core i3 7020U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
