We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8250U with 4-cores against the 2.4 GHz i3 7100U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7100U and 8250U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 1 year later
  • Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8250U +169%
1223
Core i3 7100U
455
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8250U +42%
1988
Core i3 7100U
1403
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8250U +123%
6086
Core i3 7100U
2729
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8250U +91%
2619
Core i3 7100U
1372

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8250U and i3 7100U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 21, 2017 August 30, 2016
Launch price 297 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Kaby Lake R Kaby Lake
Model number i5-8250U i3-7100U
Socket BGA-1356 BGA-1356
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel HD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 1.6 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.4 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 16x -
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 3MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 34.1 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8250U official page Intel Core i3 7100U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 7100U or i5 8250U?
