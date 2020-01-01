Intel Core i5 8250U vs i3 8100T
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8250U (laptop) against the 3.1 GHz i3 8100T (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i3 8100T – 15 vs 35 Watt
- More than 18 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100T
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Newer - released 7 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
353
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1223
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8250U +2%
1988
1954
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8250U +13%
6086
5375
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
834
833
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2619
Core i3 8100T +3%
2708
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|April 3, 2018
|Launch price
|297 USD
|117 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-8250U
|i3-8100T
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|82°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8250U official page
|Intel Core i3 8100T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
