Intel Core i5 8250U vs i5 10210Y
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8250U against the 1 GHz i5 10210Y. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Around 4.17 GB/s (13%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210Y
- Newer - released 2 years later
- Consumes up to 53% less energy than the Core i5 8250U – 7 vs 15 Watt
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
353
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1223
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1988
Core i5 10210Y +7%
2135
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8250U +22%
6086
4976
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
834
Core i5 10210Y +17%
976
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2619
Core i5 10210Y +2%
2669
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|August 21, 2019
|Launch price
|297 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Amber Lake Y
|Model number
|i5-8250U
|i5-10210Y
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1377
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|10x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|7 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|33.33 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8250U official page
|Intel Core i5 10210Y official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|10
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1
