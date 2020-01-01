Intel Core i5 8250U vs i5 1030NG7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8250U against the 1.1 GHz i5 1030NG7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030NG7
- Newer - released 2 years and 7 months later
- Around 20.8 GB/s (55%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i5 8250U – 10 vs 15 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.5 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
353
352
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8250U +42%
1223
860
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8250U +18%
1988
1688
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8250U +13%
6086
5406
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
834
Core i5 1030NG7 +32%
1105
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2619
Core i5 1030NG7 +4%
2723
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|March 20, 2020
|Launch price
|297 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Ice Lake Y
|Model number
|i5-8250U
|i5-1030NG7
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8250U official page
|Intel Core i5 1030NG7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
