Intel Core i5 8250U vs i5 1035G1

Intel Core i5 8250U
Intel Core i5 8250U
VS
Intel Core i5 1035G1
Intel Core i5 1035G1

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8250U against the 1 GHz i5 1035G1. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1035G1 and 8250U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
  • Newer - released 1 year and 11 months later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.6 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8250U
1223
Core i5 1035G1 +14%
1389
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8250U
1988
Core i5 1035G1 +20%
2383
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8250U
6086
Core i5 1035G1 +31%
7977
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8250U
2619
Core i5 1035G1 +39%
3650

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8250U and i5 1035G1

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 21, 2017 August 1, 2019
Launch price 297 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Kaby Lake R Ice Lake
Model number i5-8250U i5-1035G1
Socket BGA-1356 BGA-1526
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics G1

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.6 GHz 1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 16x 10x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8250U official page Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 -
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1035G1 or i5 8250U?
