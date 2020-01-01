Intel Core i5 8250U vs i5 1038NG7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8250U against the 2 GHz i5 1038NG7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1038NG7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1038NG7
- Newer - released 2 years and 8 months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Around 20.8 GB/s (55%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
353
Core i5 1038NG7 +26%
445
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1223
Core i5 1038NG7 +64%
2005
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1988
Core i5 1038NG7 +30%
2593
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6086
Core i5 1038NG7 +64%
9989
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
834
Core i5 1038NG7 +49%
1245
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2619
Core i5 1038NG7 +70%
4450
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|May 4, 2020
|Launch price
|297 USD
|320 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i5-8250U
|i5-1038NG7
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA1344
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8250U official page
|Intel Core i5 1038NG7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
