Intel Core i5 8250U vs i5 10400
We compared two CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8250U (laptop) with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz i5 10400 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i5 10400 – 15 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400
- Newer - released 2 years and 8 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
347
Core i5 10400 +23%
428
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1202
Core i5 10400 +167%
3207
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1949
Core i5 10400 +34%
2605
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6014
Core i5 10400 +109%
12565
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
815
Core i5 10400 +31%
1068
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2583
Core i5 10400 +129%
5922
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|297 USD
|182 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-8250U
|i5-10400
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8250U official page
|Intel Core i5 10400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
