Intel Core i5 8250U vs i5 10400T
We compared two CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8250U (laptop) with 4-cores against the 2 GHz i5 10400T (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i5 10400T – 15 vs 35 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400T
- Newer - released 2 years and 8 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
353
Core i5 10400T +4%
366
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1223
Core i5 10400T +114%
2615
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1988
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6086
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
834
Core i5 10400T +15%
958
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2619
Core i5 10400T +69%
4431
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|297 USD
|182 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-8250U
|i5-10400T
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8250U official page
|Intel Core i5 10400T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U and Intel Core i5 8250U
- Intel Core i5 8265U and i5 8250U
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U and Intel Core i5 8250U
- Intel Core i5 1035G4 and i5 8250U
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 and i5 8250U
- Intel Core i5 10400 and i5 10400T
- Intel Core i5 10400F and i5 10400T
- Intel Core i7 9700T and i5 10400T
- Intel Core i5 10500T and i5 10400T