Intel Core i5 8250U vs i5 11300H VS Intel Core i5 8250U Intel Core i5 11300H We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8250U against the 2.6-3.1 GHz i5 11300H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 11300H and 8250U Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i5 11300H – 15 vs 35 Watt Advantages of Intel Core i5 11300H Newer - released 3-years and 6-months later

More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU integrated graphics: 1.41 vs 0.38 TFLOPS

Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

56% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1371 vs 878 points

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

29% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)

Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8250U and i5 11300H

General Vendor Intel Intel Released August 21, 2017 January 12, 2021 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Kaby Lake R Tiger Lake H35 Model number i5-8250U i5-11300H Socket BGA-1356 BGA-1449 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 620 Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 8 8 Base Frequency 1.6 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 3.4 GHz 4.4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 16x 26-31x Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm TDP 15 W 28-35 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1100 MHz Shading Units 192 640 TMUs 24 40 ROPs 3 20 Execution Units 24 80 TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Core i5 8250U 0.38 TFLOPS Core i5 11300H +271% 1.41 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s - ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i5 8250U official page Intel Core i5 11300H official page PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 12 16 Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -