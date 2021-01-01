Intel Core i5 8250U vs i5 11300H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8250U against the 2.6-3.1 GHz i5 11300H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i5 11300H – 15 vs 35 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11300H
- Newer - released 3-years and 6-months later
- More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU integrated graphics: 1.41 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 56% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1371 vs 878 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 29% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
898
Core i5 11300H +54%
1386
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3081
Core i5 11300H +72%
5306
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1934
Core i5 11300H +49%
2874
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5893
Core i5 11300H +92%
11327
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
876
Core i5 11300H +57%
1371
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2842
Core i5 11300H +65%
4693
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Tiger Lake H35
|Model number
|i5-8250U
|i5-11300H
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 620
|Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|26-31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|28-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|640
|TMUs
|24
|40
|ROPs
|3
|20
|Execution Units
|24
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8250U official page
|Intel Core i5 11300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1