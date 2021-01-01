Intel Core i5 8250U vs i5 1145G7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8250U against the 1.1-2.6 GHz i5 1145G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1145G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1145G7
- Newer - released 3-years and 1-month later
- More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) integrated graphics: 1.41 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 62% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1401 vs 867 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 29% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
899
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3090
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1941
Core i5 1145G7 +48%
2868
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5942
Core i5 1145G7 +79%
10638
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
851
Core i5 1145G7 +64%
1396
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2678
Core i5 1145G7 +77%
4744
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|September 1, 2020
|Launch price
|297 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i5-8250U
|i5-1145G7
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 620
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|1.1-2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|11-26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|640
|TMUs
|24
|40
|ROPs
|3
|20
|Execution Units
|24
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8250U official page
|Intel Core i5 1145G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
