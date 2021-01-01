Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 8250U or Core i5 1155G7: what's better?

Intel Core i5 8250U vs i5 1155G7

Intel Core i5 8250U
VS
Intel Core i5 1155G7
Intel Core i5 8250U
Intel Core i5 1155G7

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8250U against the 1.0-2.5 GHz i5 1155G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1155G7 and 8250U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1155G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1155G7
  • Newer - released 3-years and 10-months later
  • More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU integrated graphics: 1.41 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 65% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1429 vs 867 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 32% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8250U
2678
Core i5 1155G7 +75%
4686

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8250U and i5 1155G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 21, 2017 June 8, 2021
Launch price 297 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Kaby Lake R Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i5-8250U i7-1155G7
Socket BGA-1356 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 620 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.6 GHz 1.0-2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 16x 10-25x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 192 640
TMUs 24 40
ROPs 3 20
Execution Units 24 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 8250U
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i5 1155G7 +271%
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8250U official page Intel Core i5 1155G7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

1. Core i5 8250U vs Core i7 1065G7
2. Core i5 8250U vs Ryzen 5 4500U
3. Core i5 8250U vs Core i5 8265U
4. Core i5 8250U vs Ryzen 7 4700U
5. Core i5 8250U vs Core i5 1035G4
6. Core i5 1155G7 vs Core i7 1165G7
7. Core i5 1155G7 vs Ryzen 3 5300U
8. Core i5 1155G7 vs Core i5 1145G7

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1155G7 or i5 8250U?
EnglishРусский