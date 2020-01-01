Intel Core i5 8250U vs i5 5200U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8250U with 4-cores against the 2.2 GHz i5 5200U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Newer - released 2 years and 8 months later
- Around 11.9 GB/s (46%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.4 GHz vs 2.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8250U +42%
353
248
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8250U +108%
1223
587
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8250U +29%
1988
1540
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8250U +144%
6086
2498
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8250U +32%
834
630
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8250U +107%
2619
1268
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|January 5, 2015
|Launch price
|297 USD
|299 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Broadwell
|Model number
|i5-8250U
|i5-5200U
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1168
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel HD Graphics 5500
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|22x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|5 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|25.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8250U official page
|Intel Core i5 5200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
