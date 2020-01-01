Intel Core i5 8250U vs i5 7200U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8250U with 4-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 7200U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1 year later
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.4 GHz vs 3.1 GHz)
- Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8250U +13%
353
313
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8250U +84%
1223
663
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8250U +9%
1988
1823
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8250U +79%
6086
3402
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8250U +5%
834
794
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8250U +47%
2619
1787
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|August 30, 2016
|Launch price
|297 USD
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i5-8250U
|i5-7200U
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel HD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8250U official page
|Intel Core i5 7200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
