Intel Core i5 8250U vs i5 7300HQ

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8250U against the 2.5 GHz i5 7300HQ. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7300HQ and 8250U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 7300HQ – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • Newer - released 8 months later
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7300HQ
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.5 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8250U +19%
6014
Core i5 7300HQ
5042
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8250U and i5 7300HQ

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 21, 2017 January 3, 2017
Launch price 297 USD 250 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Kaby Lake R Kaby Lake
Model number i5-8250U i5-7300HQ
Socket BGA-1356 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel HD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 1.6 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 16x 25x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8250U official page Intel Core i5 7300HQ official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 7300HQ or i5 8250U?
