Intel Core i5 8250U vs i5 7300HQ
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8250U against the 2.5 GHz i5 7300HQ. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 7300HQ – 15 vs 45 Watt
- Newer - released 8 months later
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7300HQ
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.5 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
347
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1202
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1949
1955
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8250U +19%
6014
5042
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
815
Core i5 7300HQ +8%
878
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2583
Core i5 7300HQ +8%
2793
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|297 USD
|250 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i5-8250U
|i5-7300HQ
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8250U official page
|Intel Core i5 7300HQ official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
7 (53.8%)
6 (46.2%)
Total votes: 13
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U and Intel Core i5 8250U
- Intel Core i5 8265U and Intel Core i5 8250U
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U and Intel Core i5 8250U
- Intel Core i5 1035G4 and Intel Core i5 8250U
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 and Intel Core i5 8250U
- Intel Core i7 10750H and Intel Core i5 7300HQ
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U and Intel Core i5 7300HQ
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700U and Intel Core i5 7300HQ
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X and Intel Core i5 7300HQ
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 and Intel Core i5 7300HQ