Intel Core i5 8257U vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

Intel Core i5 8257U
Intel Core i5 8257U
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1.4 GHz Intel Core i5 8257U (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200G (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3200G and 8257U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8257U
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200G – 15 vs 65 Watt
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 6.21 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8257U +10%
1601
Ryzen 3 3200G
1456
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8257U +14%
8279
Ryzen 3 3200G
7253
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8257U +32%
3857
Ryzen 3 3200G
2933

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8257U and AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released July 9, 2019 September 30, 2019
Launch price 320 USD 99 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen+
Model number i5-8257U -
Socket BGA-1528 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 1.4 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 14x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 15 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8257U official page AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3200G or Intel Core i5 8257U?
